Police ask for help identifying 'Whataburger Grinch'

Police are searching for the man in the jersey. (Source: Seguin Police Department)

The Seguin Police Department released a video in hopes of identifying who they call the "Whataburger Grinch."

Police said on Dec. 5 around 12:20 a.m., a man stole a Christmas tree that Whataburger employees saved money to buy. The employees also made ornaments to put on the tree.

The police department posted to Facebook asking for help:

The Grinch hated Christmas! The whole Christmas season!

Now, please don’t ask why. No one quite knows the reason.

Seguin PD needs your help. We are in a pinch.

Identify this What-A-Burger GRINCH!

If you have any information on this theft, contact Officer Martina Wissmann at 830-379-2123. If your tip leads to an arrest, the police department will reward you with a Whataburger gift card.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.