Hospital official gives flu prevention tips during holiday season

Yes, it's the holiday season, but it's also the flu season. There are some things you can do to keep you from getting the flu during a time when you may be getting visits from family and friends, or you're visiting family and friends.

Audrae Vannatta with Providence Hospital in Waco says basic hygiene-- washing hands with soap and water when you're around it, and having hand sanitizer handy-- will help with flu prevention.

Vannatta also encourages everybody to get the flu vaccine, especially older people and children because they're particularly vulnerable during the flu season.

The latest Center For Disease Control flu surveillance data shows the spread of flu in Texas as primarily local. However, flu is widespread in neighboring states of Louisiana and Oklahoma.

For complete information regarding flu, please visit the following:

www.cdc.gov/flu and www.dshs.texas.gov/flu

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.