Juvenile arrested after two robbed in park

One juvenile has been arrested after two people were robbed at Lemon Tree Park on Wednesday night.

College Station police said around 7:05 p.m., five men armed with two handguns robbed two people who were at the park. The suspects stole two cellphones and a wallet before leaving the scene. One of the victims received a minor injury from being punched in the face during the incident.

Police officers arrived shortly after and were able to find two possible suspects, one who was caught after a short chase.

The suspect, a juvenile, was charged with possession of marijuana, less than two ounces, and evading arrest or detention.

College Station police are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.