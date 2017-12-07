Juvenile arrested after two robbed in park - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Juvenile arrested after two robbed in park

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

One juvenile has been arrested after two people were robbed at Lemon Tree Park on Wednesday night.

College Station police said around 7:05 p.m., five men armed with two handguns robbed two people who were at the park. The suspects stole two cellphones and a wallet before leaving the scene. One of the victims received a minor injury from being punched in the face during the incident. 

Police officers arrived shortly after and were able to find two possible suspects, one who was caught after a short chase. 

 The suspect, a juvenile, was charged with possession of marijuana, less than two ounces, and evading arrest or detention. 

College Station police are continuing to investigate. 

