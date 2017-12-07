Street closed in Temple as fire damages business

Temple Fire and Rescue is working to put out a fire in Advantage Picture Framing early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. and was under control by 4:09 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find moderate smoke coming from the building. The dollar amount of damage to the business is unknown at this time.

Temple Fire and Rescue closed S. 25th Street from W. Avenue A to W. Avenue C in order to put out the fire. The streets were reopened when the scene was cleared at 7 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.