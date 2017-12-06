Mavericks trip late against Celtics

Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims of assault when the doctor worked for USA Gymnastics.More >>
Kyrie Irving had 23 points and five assists, and Jayson Tatum added 17 points and 10 rebounds to help the short-handed Boston Celtics slip past the Dallas Mavericks 97-90 on Wednesday night.More >>
The McLennan Highlanders moved to 12-1 on the season with a 98-65 victory over the Eastfield Harvesters tonight at The Highlands.More >>
For the third time in the last five years, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team will play host to an NCAA Division III National Championships Semifinal Game with the Cru earning another home game this Saturday.More >>
Texas A&M equestrian’s Avery Ellis was named the Southeastern Conference’s November Horsemanship Rider of the Month, the league office announced Wednesday.More >>
