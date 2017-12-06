Man arrested after trespassing situation in Temple

A man is in jail tonight after police said he was trespassing and resisting arrest.

Temple police said the incident happened at 6:14 p.m. at the CEFCO located at 605 N. 3rd Street.

A man would not come out of the bathroom and was acting suspiciously. Temple police said the man "passively resisted" arrest. Officers were able to restrain and arrest him on a warrant out of Bell County.

The man, who police have not identified, was charged with interference and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.