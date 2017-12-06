Central Texas organization raises thousands to donate for Christmas

A group of Central Texans are giving back this holiday season and it's all to help local children and others in need.

The Hundred Dollar Club was originally made up of 21 friends and small business owners willing to donate $100 to buy toys for kids. However, since its creation in 2016, they've grown more than triple that size.

Jon Little is one of the original contributors.

“It was 21 people originally last year and this year I think we're a little over 150 and still growing. I have three children of my own and it’s just awesome to be able to give to those that are less fortunate that don't have parents at home, or anybody that can buy for them around Christmas time,” Little said.

Roger Salinas is another contributor who said last year when the Marine Corps Toys for Tots were running low on toys, they wanted to step in to help.

And thanks to the generous donations from all of the small business owners who joined the club they now have a mission to help more than just the kids.

“This year we have reached over $15,000.00 so far. Now we make gift baskets for the elderly, we started a homeless campaign as well. We've separated our funds to contribute $4,000.00 for the elderly, $4,000.00 for the homeless, and the remaining balance that's collected to go to Toys for Tots,” Salinas said.

The Hundred Dollar Club has made it their mission to split thousands of dollars to help others in need during the season of giving. In hopes of promoting generosity and making this an annual event.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.