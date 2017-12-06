A&M equestrian earns SEC rider of the month - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

A&M equestrian earns SEC rider of the month

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Texas A&M equestrian’s Avery Ellis was named the Southeastern Conference’s November Horsemanship Rider of the Month, the league office announced Wednesday.

The College Station, Texas, native recorded a 2-0 mark with an average score of 73.75. Against Auburn on Nov. 3, Ellis defeated Taylor Searles by seven points, 74-67. To close out the month, the senior earned MOP honors with a 73.5-72 victory against Oklahoma State’s Libby Collins.

The honor is the second of the season for Ellis as she was named Rider of the Month in September.

The Aggies (6-2, 2-1 SEC) return to action on Jan. 25 at TCU in Springtown, Texas.

  • Michigan doctor gets 60-year prison sentence for child porn

    Michigan doctor gets 60-year prison sentence for child porn

    Thursday, December 7 2017 1:10 AM EST2017-12-07 06:10:34 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 12:44 PM EST2017-12-07 17:44:54 GMT

    Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims of assault when the doctor worked for USA Gymnastics.

    More >>

    Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims of assault when the doctor worked for USA Gymnastics.

    More >>

  • Mavericks trip late against Celtics

    Mavericks trip late against Celtics

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 11:07 PM EST2017-12-07 04:07:31 GMT
    SPORTS-MAVERICKSSPORTS-MAVERICKS

    Kyrie Irving had 23 points and five assists, and Jayson Tatum added 17 points and 10 rebounds to help the short-handed Boston Celtics slip past the Dallas Mavericks 97-90 on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    Kyrie Irving had 23 points and five assists, and Jayson Tatum added 17 points and 10 rebounds to help the short-handed Boston Celtics slip past the Dallas Mavericks 97-90 on Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • (17) Highlanders basketball beats Eastfield

    (17) Highlanders basketball beats Eastfield

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 11:06 PM EST2017-12-07 04:06:08 GMT

    The McLennan Highlanders moved to 12-1 on the season with a 98-65 victory over the Eastfield Harvesters tonight at The Highlands.

    More >>

    The McLennan Highlanders moved to 12-1 on the season with a 98-65 victory over the Eastfield Harvesters tonight at The Highlands.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly