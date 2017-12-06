A&M equestrian earns SEC rider of the month

Texas A&M equestrian’s Avery Ellis was named the Southeastern Conference’s November Horsemanship Rider of the Month, the league office announced Wednesday.

The College Station, Texas, native recorded a 2-0 mark with an average score of 73.75. Against Auburn on Nov. 3, Ellis defeated Taylor Searles by seven points, 74-67. To close out the month, the senior earned MOP honors with a 73.5-72 victory against Oklahoma State’s Libby Collins.

The honor is the second of the season for Ellis as she was named Rider of the Month in September.

The Aggies (6-2, 2-1 SEC) return to action on Jan. 25 at TCU in Springtown, Texas.