Aggies WBB defeats TCU

No. 21 Texas A&M used a huge third quarter to erase an early deficit and beat TCU 71-58 in a Wednesday morning women’s basketball game at Reed Arena. Around 4,000 students from 28 area schools attended the game as part of the Aggies’ fifth annual Elementary School Day.

Khaalia Hillsman had 13 of her season-high 22 points in the third quarter, as the Aggies (7-2) erased a 13-point deficit in just over eight minutes. Texas A&M outscored TCU (6-2) 25-10 in the third quarter, to take a 49-42 lead, which they would not relinquish.

Chennedy Carter led the Aggies with 23 points, her fourth 20+ point game of her career. Danni Williams added 13 points, and Anriel Howard had a season-high 16 rebounds to lead the team.

The game was designated the Maggie Dixon Classic, which honors the late Army West Point coach who passed away in 2006. Her family was in attendance and honored at the game.

The Aggies return to action on Saturday, December 9 at 1 p.m. to host Central Arkansas at Reed Arena.