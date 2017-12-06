Two men charged with capital murder for deadly 2006 house fire

Two Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates were indicted for capital murder in connection to a deadly house fire in 2006 in Waco.

Tony Wayne Swinnie, 46, and Gerald Wayne Brown, 60, were both charged with capital murder last week.

The two are charged in connection to a house fire that killed Gloria Campos Viera at 512 N 16th Street in May 2006 in Waco. An autopsy found Viera died from blunt force injuries to her head and neck. Swinnie was charged with homicide in 2007 while he was already serving a life sentence for attacking Martha Ezar, an owner of a Waco liquor store, in the store.

Brown had never been arrested in connection with the crime.

According to TDCJ, Swinnie was sent to TDCJ in May 2007 for a life sentence. He has multiple offenses since 1991 including burglary of habitations, robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery of the elderly.

Brown was sentenced to 40 years in prison for arson back in Feb. 1993. He was released in April 2004 but was sent back in March 2007.

The McLennan County District Attorney's Office said that due to new DNA evidence, the case was reopened.

According to court documents, the trial for Swinnie and Brown is set for Jan. 2018.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.