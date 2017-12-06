Police looking for suspect that breaks into cars, steals money

The Waco Police Department said they are investigating two burglaries of motor vehicles.

One incident being investigated is a suspect followed a victim from a local bank and waited for the victim to leave their car, to then break into the car and steal the money.

Another incident was a school employee was coming back from the bank on her lunch hour when she was followed by a male suspect in a black vehicle, who then broke into her car and took her money.

Both cases have happened about noon and both have the same description of the suspect.

The Waco Police Department is encouraging citizens to be vigilant and constantly aware of their surroundings.

They are asking if anyone believes that they are being followed to go to a safe place and immediately dial 911.

