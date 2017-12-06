Shooting suspect captured in Hill County - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Shooting suspect captured in Hill County

A suspect officials were searching for after a shooting has been captured. 

Several law enforcement agencies were searching for a suspect after a shooting near Lakeside Village in Bosque County Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. 

They said one person is shot and is being air-lifted to a hospital. The person's condition is unknown. 

Authorities believe the suspect involved fled the scene after the shooting and led police on a chase through Bosque and Hill County.

The suspect wrecked his truck in the Hill County area and officials believe he may be injured. A deputy saw the suspect on a bridge in Blum and he was captured. 

