Shooting suspect captured in Hill County

A suspect officials were searching for after a shooting has been captured.

Several law enforcement agencies were searching for a suspect after a shooting near Lakeside Village in Bosque County Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

They said one person is shot and is being air-lifted to a hospital. The person's condition is unknown.

Authorities believe the suspect involved fled the scene after the shooting and led police on a chase through Bosque and Hill County.

The suspect wrecked his truck in the Hill County area and officials believe he may be injured. A deputy saw the suspect on a bridge in Blum and he was captured.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for the latest.

