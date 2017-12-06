Man arrested after shooting, leading authorities on chase

A man was arrested after a shooting took place and led authorities on a chase in Bosque County.

Bosque County Sheriff's Office along with the Clifton Police Department, Texas Game Wardens, Hill County Sheriff's Office and DPS were searching for a suspect after a shooting near Lakeside Village in Bosque County Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the victim was shot and was air-lifted to a hospital. The person's condition is unknown.

Authorities said the suspect identified as 32-year-old William Ray Tharpe of Kopperl fled the scene after the shooting and led police on a chase through Bosque and Hill County.

Bosque County units later located Tharpe driving north of SH 174. A deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Tharpe and detain him for questioning.

Tharpe then fled the scene in his vehicle, evading deputies until he crashed on a rural county road located in Hill County.

After a lengthy search, Tharpe was located and taken into custody without incident.

Tharpe is being charged with evading arrest.

