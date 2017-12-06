Sam's Club evacuated due to bomb threat, no bomb found

A Sam's Club in Harker Heights was evacuated on Wednesday after an employee received a call saying there was a bomb in the building, police said nothing was found.

At 11:23 a.m., police told the employee to begin evacuating the store.

Harker Heights police called the Killeen Police Department for assistance and together, with one K-9 from Killeen, they swept the store and found nothing.

By 12:25 p.m., police cleared the store, located at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, and allowed customers back into the store.

