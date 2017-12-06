Sam's Club evacuated due to bomb threat, no bomb found - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Sam's Club evacuated due to bomb threat, no bomb found

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (KXXV) -

A Sam's Club in Harker Heights was evacuated on Wednesday after an employee received a call saying there was a bomb in the building, police said nothing was found. 

At 11:23 a.m., police told the employee to begin evacuating the store.

Harker Heights police called the Killeen Police Department for assistance and together, with one K-9 from Killeen, they swept the store and found nothing. 

By 12:25 p.m., police cleared the store, located at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, and allowed customers back into the store. 

