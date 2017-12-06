Midway High School to donate $20K in Christmas gifts to Central - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Midway High School to donate $20K in Christmas gifts to Central Texas foster kids

Midway High School will be donating $20,000 in gifts to 130 McLennan County Child Protective Services foster kids. 

The school will deliver the gifts on Friday, Dec. 8.

For 30 years, each Midway High School 3rd period class has adopted a foster kid to fulfill their wish list. 

