Baylor gears up for 3rd annual game at Fort Hood - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor gears up for 3rd annual game at Fort Hood

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
CENTRAL TEXAS, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor’s basketball team will take on Randall University on Dec. 9 at Fort Hood.

“We’re excited to bring NCAA basketball to the installation,” said Garrison Commander Col. Henry Perry, “This is the third year we’re doing this and it’s very exciting."

Baylor coach Scott Drew called the game a change of perspective for his players.

“It’s good to help the men and women who serve and protect our country,” said Drew.

Of course, the Bears are 2-0 in these games so far, so Drew doesn’t mind the advantage.

“I told Colonel Perry the pressure is on this year,” said Drew.

Base personnel and their families get in free for the game, but Baylor also does a summer camp on the base as well.

“We’re excited to continue hosting our team camp for families here on the base,” said Drew.

Gates open on the base Dec. 9 at 5:00 p.m. and tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • Michigan doctor gets 60-year prison sentence for child porn

    Michigan doctor gets 60-year prison sentence for child porn

    Thursday, December 7 2017 1:10 AM EST2017-12-07 06:10:34 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 12:44 PM EST2017-12-07 17:44:54 GMT

    Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims of assault when the doctor worked for USA Gymnastics.

    More >>

    Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims of assault when the doctor worked for USA Gymnastics.

    More >>

  • Mavericks trip late against Celtics

    Mavericks trip late against Celtics

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 11:07 PM EST2017-12-07 04:07:31 GMT
    SPORTS-MAVERICKSSPORTS-MAVERICKS

    Kyrie Irving had 23 points and five assists, and Jayson Tatum added 17 points and 10 rebounds to help the short-handed Boston Celtics slip past the Dallas Mavericks 97-90 on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    Kyrie Irving had 23 points and five assists, and Jayson Tatum added 17 points and 10 rebounds to help the short-handed Boston Celtics slip past the Dallas Mavericks 97-90 on Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • (17) Highlanders basketball beats Eastfield

    (17) Highlanders basketball beats Eastfield

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 11:06 PM EST2017-12-07 04:06:08 GMT

    The McLennan Highlanders moved to 12-1 on the season with a 98-65 victory over the Eastfield Harvesters tonight at The Highlands.

    More >>

    The McLennan Highlanders moved to 12-1 on the season with a 98-65 victory over the Eastfield Harvesters tonight at The Highlands.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly