Baylor gears up for 3rd annual game at Fort Hood

Baylor’s basketball team will take on Randall University on Dec. 9 at Fort Hood.

“We’re excited to bring NCAA basketball to the installation,” said Garrison Commander Col. Henry Perry, “This is the third year we’re doing this and it’s very exciting."

Baylor coach Scott Drew called the game a change of perspective for his players.

“It’s good to help the men and women who serve and protect our country,” said Drew.

Of course, the Bears are 2-0 in these games so far, so Drew doesn’t mind the advantage.

“I told Colonel Perry the pressure is on this year,” said Drew.

Base personnel and their families get in free for the game, but Baylor also does a summer camp on the base as well.

“We’re excited to continue hosting our team camp for families here on the base,” said Drew.

Gates open on the base Dec. 9 at 5:00 p.m. and tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

