Dallas County Sheriff to officially run for Texas Governor

Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez is officially announcing her run for Texas Governor on Dec. 6.

Valdez served Dallas County as sheriff for 13 years. She is the only Hispanic female sheriff in the United States.

Valdez earned her bachelor's degree in business administration from Southern Nazarene University and received a master of the arts in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Texas at Arlington.

“Like so many hardworking Texans, I know it’s tough deciding between buying food, finding a decent place to live, and setting aside money for college tuition. Opportunity in Texas ought to be as big as this great state, but it is out of reach for far too many, that’s why I’m running for Texas Governor,” said Lupe Valdez. “I’m a proud Texas Democrat. I believe good government can make people’s lives better, and I intend to do just that.”

On Wednesday morning, Valdez will officially step down as sheriff.

The Dallas Police Association PAC said they have endorsed Gregg Abbott for re-election.

