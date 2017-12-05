One person injured after two-vehicle accident involving 18-wheeler

One person has been injured but in stable condition after a two-vehicle accident in Bellmead.

The accident happened on Interstate 35 southbound just north of exit 338 around 8:30 p.m. A Honda Civic and 18-wheeler were involved.

The one injured in the accident is stable and being treated.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office and Bellmead Fire Department responded to the scene.

No other details were released.

