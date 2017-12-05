Lady Bears size propels them to 8-1 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Lady Bears size propels them to 8-1

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The (8) Baylor Lady Bears were just too much inside for unranked opponent North Dakota Tuesday night. Baylor went on to a 105-43 victory in the Ferrell Center.

Coach Kim Mulkey's team was paced early by junior center Kalani Brown. Brown finished with more than 20 points for the 13th time this season, but the paint wasn't the only area of the floor working for the Green and Gold.

North Dakota did lead by four points early in the game, but great play from small forward Natalie Chou helped to stop their run. Chou finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for her first career double double.

Baylor cracked 100 points for the fourth time this season. The Lady Bears return to action Dec 13 when they host McNeese State in the Ferrell Center.

