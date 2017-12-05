Video: Man driving construction equipment leads police on slow-speed chase

A man is in jail after leading officers on a slow speed chase.

Lorena police said the incident happened Monday just before 10 p.m. A large piece of construction equipment, known as a "SkyTrak," was traveling north on the Interstate 35 access road near mile marker 322. The equipment had no reflective safety markings or lights.

The driver, Edwin Rodriguez, 29, refused to stop when police tried to pull him over.

Rodriguez drove about 20 mph north. When he neared mile marker 332, McLennan County Sheriff Deputies shot him with a non-lethal projectile. Rodriguez was taken into custody. Lorena police said that Rodriguez had stolen the equipment near Bruceville-Eddy earlier in the day.

Rodriguez is in the McLennan County Jail on two third-degree felony charges of theft and evading arrest with a vehicle.

Hewitt police, Robinson police, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office and Bruceville-Eddy police assisted.

