Baylor soccer ranked 11th in final poll - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor soccer ranked 11th in final poll

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor soccer clocked in at No. 11 in the final United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll, tying the 2012 squad for the best finish in the rankings in program history.

Baylor has finished the season in the top 25 three times in the program’s 21-year history, finishing at 18th in 1998 and now 11th in both 2012 and 2017.

The Bears hold the second-highest ranking among Big 12 schools, trailing only No. 10 West Virginia. BU also holds the highest ranking among Texas schools, outpacing No. 12 Texas A&M and No. 14 Texas.

This year’s squad made the deepest postseason run by a BU team, advancing to the Elite 8 for the first time in program history.

The Bears built momentum into the NCAA postseason by capturing the program’s third Big 12 title, knocking off then-No. 14 Oklahoma State, No. 16 Texas, and TCU to claim the tournament trophy.

BU finished the 2017 campaign with a 15-6-3 record, falling 4-0 to No. 3 Duke in Durham in the fourth round of NCAA tournament play.

Baylor returns 22 for the 2018 season, including seven starters. Head coach Paul Jobson will enter his fifth season as head coach, his 11th year, overall, with the program.

  • IOC: Russians can compete at Olympics, but without flag

    IOC: Russians can compete at Olympics, but without flag

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 4:49 AM EST2017-12-05 09:49:26 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 4:21 AM EST2017-12-06 09:21:23 GMT
    The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.More >>
    The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.More >>

  • Texas A&M men's basketball loses undefeated streak to Arizona

    Texas A&M men's basketball loses undefeated streak to Arizona

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 11:34 PM EST2017-12-06 04:34:49 GMT

    Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Arizona held on to beat No. 7 Texas A&M 67-64 on Tuesday night. Arizona (6-3) picked up a big win against UNLV on Saturday.

    More >>

    Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Arizona held on to beat No. 7 Texas A&M 67-64 on Tuesday night. Arizona (6-3) picked up a big win against UNLV on Saturday.

    More >>

  • Longhorns hoops defeats VCU

    Longhorns hoops defeats VCU

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 10:49 PM EST2017-12-06 03:49:46 GMT

    Andrew Jones scored 19 points and Dylan Osetkowski added 17 Tuesday night and Texas beat VCU in Shaka Smart's return to the Richmond school, 71-67 Smart, who coached the Rams for six seasons and won 163 games as their coach, claimed career victory No. 200.

    More >>

    Andrew Jones scored 19 points and Dylan Osetkowski added 17 Tuesday night and Texas beat VCU in Shaka Smart's return to the Richmond school, 71-67 Smart, who coached the Rams for six seasons and won 163 games as their coach, claimed career victory No. 200.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly