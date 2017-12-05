Baylor soccer ranked 11th in final poll

Baylor soccer clocked in at No. 11 in the final United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll, tying the 2012 squad for the best finish in the rankings in program history.

Baylor has finished the season in the top 25 three times in the program’s 21-year history, finishing at 18th in 1998 and now 11th in both 2012 and 2017.

The Bears hold the second-highest ranking among Big 12 schools, trailing only No. 10 West Virginia. BU also holds the highest ranking among Texas schools, outpacing No. 12 Texas A&M and No. 14 Texas.

This year’s squad made the deepest postseason run by a BU team, advancing to the Elite 8 for the first time in program history.

The Bears built momentum into the NCAA postseason by capturing the program’s third Big 12 title, knocking off then-No. 14 Oklahoma State, No. 16 Texas, and TCU to claim the tournament trophy.

BU finished the 2017 campaign with a 15-6-3 record, falling 4-0 to No. 3 Duke in Durham in the fourth round of NCAA tournament play.

Baylor returns 22 for the 2018 season, including seven starters. Head coach Paul Jobson will enter his fifth season as head coach, his 11th year, overall, with the program.