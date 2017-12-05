MCC men's hoops jumps to 17 in juco poll

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team jumped up six spots to 17th in the first NJCAA Division I Poll of the regular season released today. The Highlanders were ranked 23rd in the preseason poll released in October.



Northwest Florida State holds the top spot, receiving all 16 of the first-place votes, followed by Vincennes (Indiana) in second and Indian Hills (Iowa) in third. Tallahassee (Florida) and Salt Lake (Utah) are in fourth and fifth, respectively. Hutchinson (Kansas), the preseason No. 1 and defending national champion, dropped to sixth.

Odessa (15th) and South Plains (21st) are the only other two of McLennan’s Region V opponents to make the poll. Trinity Valley (18th) from Region XIV is the only other Texas school in the poll. Howard, Hill and Tyler are receiving votes.

The Highlanders are 11-1 on the season and host Eastfield at 6 p.m. tomorrow at The Highlands. Eastfield is receiving votes in the NJCAA Division III Poll.