MCC men's hoops jumps to 17 in juco poll - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

MCC men's hoops jumps to 17 in juco poll

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team jumped up six spots to 17th in the first NJCAA Division I Poll of the regular season released today. The Highlanders were ranked 23rd in the preseason poll released in October.

Northwest Florida State holds the top spot, receiving all 16 of the first-place votes, followed by Vincennes (Indiana) in second and Indian Hills (Iowa) in third. Tallahassee (Florida) and Salt Lake (Utah) are in fourth and fifth, respectively. Hutchinson (Kansas), the preseason No. 1 and defending national champion, dropped to sixth.

Odessa (15th) and South Plains (21st) are the only other two of McLennan’s Region V opponents to make the poll. Trinity Valley (18th) from Region XIV is the only other Texas school in the poll. Howard, Hill and Tyler are receiving votes.

The Highlanders are 11-1 on the season and host Eastfield at 6 p.m. tomorrow at The Highlands. Eastfield is receiving votes in the NJCAA Division III Poll.

  • IOC: Russians can compete at Olympics, but without flag

    IOC: Russians can compete at Olympics, but without flag

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 4:49 AM EST2017-12-05 09:49:26 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 4:21 AM EST2017-12-06 09:21:23 GMT
    The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.More >>
    The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.More >>

  • Texas A&M men's basketball loses undefeated streak to Arizona

    Texas A&M men's basketball loses undefeated streak to Arizona

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 11:34 PM EST2017-12-06 04:34:49 GMT

    Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Arizona held on to beat No. 7 Texas A&M 67-64 on Tuesday night. Arizona (6-3) picked up a big win against UNLV on Saturday.

    More >>

    Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Arizona held on to beat No. 7 Texas A&M 67-64 on Tuesday night. Arizona (6-3) picked up a big win against UNLV on Saturday.

    More >>

  • Longhorns hoops defeats VCU

    Longhorns hoops defeats VCU

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 10:49 PM EST2017-12-06 03:49:46 GMT

    Andrew Jones scored 19 points and Dylan Osetkowski added 17 Tuesday night and Texas beat VCU in Shaka Smart's return to the Richmond school, 71-67 Smart, who coached the Rams for six seasons and won 163 games as their coach, claimed career victory No. 200.

    More >>

    Andrew Jones scored 19 points and Dylan Osetkowski added 17 Tuesday night and Texas beat VCU in Shaka Smart's return to the Richmond school, 71-67 Smart, who coached the Rams for six seasons and won 163 games as their coach, claimed career victory No. 200.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly