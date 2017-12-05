UMHB men's soccer finishes in top 25

Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Arizona held on to beat No. 7 Texas A&M 67-64 on Tuesday night. Arizona (6-3) picked up a big win against UNLV on Saturday.More >>
Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Arizona held on to beat No. 7 Texas A&M 67-64 on Tuesday night. Arizona (6-3) picked up a big win against UNLV on Saturday.More >>
Andrew Jones scored 19 points and Dylan Osetkowski added 17 Tuesday night and Texas beat VCU in Shaka Smart's return to the Richmond school, 71-67 Smart, who coached the Rams for six seasons and won 163 games as their coach, claimed career victory No. 200.More >>
Andrew Jones scored 19 points and Dylan Osetkowski added 17 Tuesday night and Texas beat VCU in Shaka Smart's return to the Richmond school, 71-67 Smart, who coached the Rams for six seasons and won 163 games as their coach, claimed career victory No. 200.More >>
The (8) Baylor Lady Bears were just too much inside for unranked opponent North Dakota Tuesday night.More >>
The (8) Baylor Lady Bears were just too much inside for unranked opponent North Dakota Tuesday night.More >>
Christian Kirk and Armani Watts, both Texas A&M team captains and roommates, were named to the first-team All-SEC squad as selected by the SEC head coaches.More >>
Christian Kirk and Armani Watts, both Texas A&M team captains and roommates, were named to the first-team All-SEC squad as selected by the SEC head coaches.More >>