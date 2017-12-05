UMHB men's soccer finishes in top 25 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

UMHB men's soccer finishes in top 25

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s soccer team finished the 2017 season ranked 16th in the USC Top 25 poll. 

UMHB moved up two spots to No. 16 to close out the 2017 season. National Champion Messiah College ended at No. 1 and finished their season at 24-2-0. North Park University finished second at 19-3-2, University of Chicago was third at 19-2-3 and Brandeis University was fourth at 17-5-0.

The UMHB men debuted at No. 17 on September 26th and held a top-25 ranking for the remainder of the season. This is just the third season the men have been ranked in a top 25 poll. UMHB won the first American Southwest Conference Championship in program history and advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament. They set new ASC record for consecutive wins and NCAA wins and set a new school record for wins in a season (17). The Cru also named its first athletes to the USC All-America teams and had USC All-Region selections.

