Central Texas school employee placed on administrative leave

An employee at Coolidge High School has been placed on administrative leave amid a report of employee misconduct.

District Superintendent Dr. Robert Lowry said local law enforcement agencies have been contacted of the report.

"The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority," Lowry said. "When allegations of this nature arise, our policy is to place the subject employee on administrative leave so that the district may conduct a thorough and objective investigation."

No other details were released.

