Baylor University's warning sanction lifted after a year

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges has officially lifted its warning sanction against Baylor University.

Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commision on Colleges has been working with Baylor University to better understand the findings and implications of the Pepper Hamilton Review on the status of overall safety and support for students on our campus.

Last December, Baylor was given a one-year warning sanction and the SACSCOC monitored compliance with three core standards:

The institution provides student support programs, services and activities consistent with its mission that are intended to promote student learning and enhance the development of its students. The institution's chief executive officer has ultimate responsibility for and exercises appropriate administrative and fiscal control over, the institution’s intercollegiate athletics program. The institution takes reasonable steps to provide a healthy, safe, and secure environment for all members of the campus community.

In Spring 2018, the SACSCOC will conduct another review as part of the university's standard decennial reaffirmation process.

Baylor has been fully accredited by SACSCOC since 1914.

