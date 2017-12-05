Man arrested for sexually assaulting two people, kidnapping and - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man arrested for sexually assaulting two people, kidnapping and threatening victims

(Source: Corsicana Police Department) (Source: Corsicana Police Department)
CORSICANA, TX (KXXV) -

Corsicana police have arrested a man after he sexually assaulted two people in November. 

On Nov. 16, the first victim reported 22-year-old Luis Salas-Trevino had sexually assaulted her four days earlier. 

Police said Salas-Trevino asked the victim to drive him home because he was too drunk to drive. The victim drove him to his residence and waited for him. When Salas-Trevino came back outside, he returned with a gun and forced the victim to drive them back to her residence, where he sexually assaulted her. 

On Dec. 3, the mother of a 15-year-old reported her daughter had been sexually assaulted by Salas-Trevino on Nov. 23. and he was now threatening her on social media. 

Police were able to find Salas-Trevino and he attempted to evade them by running a quarter of a mile before being caught by officers. 

Salas-Trevino was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, evading arrest, obstruction and retaliation. 

He also had a warrant for theft of a firearm and theft of property in Brownsville and Colorado. 

Slideshow: CTX Mugshots of December

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly