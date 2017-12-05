Man arrested for sexually assaulting two people, kidnapping and threatening victims

Corsicana police have arrested a man after he sexually assaulted two people in November.

On Nov. 16, the first victim reported 22-year-old Luis Salas-Trevino had sexually assaulted her four days earlier.

Police said Salas-Trevino asked the victim to drive him home because he was too drunk to drive. The victim drove him to his residence and waited for him. When Salas-Trevino came back outside, he returned with a gun and forced the victim to drive them back to her residence, where he sexually assaulted her.

On Dec. 3, the mother of a 15-year-old reported her daughter had been sexually assaulted by Salas-Trevino on Nov. 23. and he was now threatening her on social media.

Police were able to find Salas-Trevino and he attempted to evade them by running a quarter of a mile before being caught by officers.

Salas-Trevino was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, evading arrest, obstruction and retaliation.

He also had a warrant for theft of a firearm and theft of property in Brownsville and Colorado.

Slideshow: CTX Mugshots of December

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.