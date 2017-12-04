Hewitt passes $5 million bond for city improvements

Thanks to a $5 million bond, one Central Texas city will see lots of improvements soon.

Hewitt Mayor Travis Bailey said the Hewitt City Council approved the bond at its meeting Monday night.

City leaders said the town will get many things it has been waiting for.

That includes a fire truck that can reach much higher, public safety radios to improve communication between police and firefighters, and reconstruction of Ritchie Road that will help ease congestion.

"What really pulled the trigger on this are the needed improvements on Ritchie Road and we're partnering with the City of Waco and McLennan County,” said Hewitt City Manager, Adam Miles.

“They're funding their portion but that road project it's one of those things that's been on the back burner for some time and now it's here.”

Mayor Bailey said he hopes added tax base like new apartments and stores will help offset the cost over the years.

However, Katie Allgood, Hewitt’s Managing Director of Administration, said the bond may or may not come with a tax increase.

"It's hard to know when you're planning out a budget so far in advance what property values are going to do, what sales tax is going to do in the area so right it's kind of a guessing game,” Allgood said.

Miles said that tax increase could equal about five dollars a month for homeowners, however, they really just don't know at this point. He said city leaders will know much more come next summer.

