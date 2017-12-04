Police: Man flees from police, crashes car with pregnant girlfriend inside

A man is in jail tonight after fleeing from police and crashing his car.

Waco police said officers were assisting the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force to apprehend a wanted man that was in the area of 17th and Baylor. The suspect, Justin Romo, was wanted for a parole violation and robbery warrant.

Police said Romo was driving near 18th Street and I-35 when officers tried to stop him. He led officers on a chase and crashed into another vehicle on 17th and Dutton.

Romo's pregnant girlfriend was in the car at the time of the chase and crash. She did not suffer any injuries. The driver of the car Romo crashed into was unharmed as well.

Romo was charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana, resisting search and driving while license invalid.

