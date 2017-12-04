Man arrested after threatening brother with knife

A man was arrested after he threatened his brother with a knife during an argument at the 1100 block of La Vega St. in Bellmead on Friday.

The Bellmead Police Department said that the man, 19-year-old Moses Sanchez, was arguing with his 20-year-old brother. During the argument, Sanchez headbutted his brother. Then, the brother attempted to defend himself, and Sanchez moved away from the scuffle.

Police said that a witness told them that Sanchez then grabbed a knife and went after his brother. Sanchez's uncle intervened and kept Sanchez outside the home until officers arrived.

Sanchez received treatment for minor injuries on scene. He was transported to the McLennan County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member.

