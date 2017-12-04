Texas police officer shot and killed serving warrant identified

A San Marcos police officer serving a warrant has been shot and killed.

The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, or CLEAT, said Monday that an officer with SMPD was serving a warrant, was shot and has died from his wounds. The San Marcos Daily Record said that the officer was serving a warrant in the Cottonwood Creek subdivision when the suspect shot him multiple times.

The suspect, reports the Record, was in a home and taken into custody after a standoff.

The officer was identified as Ken Copeland.

OIS, San Marcos PD, Officer serving warrant has been shot, has died from gunshot wounds. SM SWAT has the suspect in custody w/gunshot wound. CLEAT Attys Grant Goodwin & Arianna Smith en route. 73rd CLEAT OIS of 2017. This is a sad day for CLEAT & officers in SMPD. @CLEAT — Charley Wilkison (@charleywilkison) December 4, 2017

This comes days after the funeral for Trooper Damon Allen, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Freestone County on Thanksgiving.

We pray for the family of the San Marcos police officer killed in the line of duty. We remember the sacrifices our men and women in law enforcement make every day. #BackTheBlue https://t.co/ZcjVfyiVni — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 4, 2017

