Texas police officer shot and killed serving warrant identified

SAN MARCOS (KXXV) -

A San Marcos police officer serving a warrant has been shot and killed. 

The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, or CLEAT, said Monday that an officer with SMPD was serving a warrant, was shot and has died from his wounds. The San Marcos Daily Record said that the officer was serving a warrant in the Cottonwood Creek subdivision when the suspect shot him multiple times. 

The suspect, reports the Record, was in a home and taken into custody after a standoff. 

The officer was identified as Ken Copeland. 

This comes days after the funeral for Trooper Damon Allen, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Freestone County on Thanksgiving. 

