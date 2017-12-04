Funeral services set for Texas police officer who was shot and k - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Funeral services set for Texas police officer who was shot and killed while serving warrant

SAN MARCOS (KXXV) -

A San Marcos police officer serving a warrant has been shot and killed. 

The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, or CLEAT, said Monday that an officer with SMPD was serving a warrant, was shot and has died from his wounds. The San Marcos Daily Record said that the officer was serving a warrant in the Cottonwood Creek subdivision when the suspect shot him multiple times. 

The suspect, reports the Record, was in a home and taken into custody after a standoff. 

The officer was identified as Kenneth Copeland. 

On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott ordered Texas flags in the City of San Marcos to be lowered to half-staff in memory of Copeland.

This comes days after the funeral for Trooper Damon Allen, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Freestone County on Thanksgiving. 

Copeland's visitation will take place at the Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos on Dec.12 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the funeral will take place at the Community Bible Church in San Antonio on Dec. 13 at 11 a.m.

