Crews on scene of fire just north of Waco - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Crews on scene of fire just north of Waco

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
CHINA SPRING, TX (KXXV) -

Crews are on the scene of a fire near Cloverland and Horseshoe Bend Road just north of Waco. 

No other details were released. We have a crew on the scene. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • GOP senator says comments on estate tax misinterpreted

    GOP senator says comments on estate tax misinterpreted

    Monday, December 4 2017 9:39 AM EST2017-12-04 14:39:24 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 9:30 PM EST2017-12-05 02:30:23 GMT

    A top Republican senator is defending GOP efforts to reduce the hit to the wealthy from the federal estate tax because it helps those who invest rather than people who spend their money on "booze or women or movies.".

    More >>

    A top Republican senator is defending GOP efforts to reduce the hit to the wealthy from the federal estate tax because it helps those who invest rather than people who spend their money on "booze or women or movies.".

    More >>

  • Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump travel ban

    Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump travel ban

    Monday, December 4 2017 4:29 PM EST2017-12-04 21:29:28 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 9:30 PM EST2017-12-05 02:30:17 GMT
    The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.More >>
    The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.More >>

  • Billy Bush says Trump 'Access Hollywood' tape is real

    Billy Bush says Trump 'Access Hollywood' tape is real

    Sunday, December 3 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-04 04:38:44 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 9:30 PM EST2017-12-05 02:30:10 GMT

    Bush said he believes the women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, and he felt the need to write the op-ed following reports that the president had privately suggested that the "Access Hollywood" tape was not authentic.

    More >>

    Bush said he believes the women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, and he felt the need to write the op-ed following reports that the president had privately suggested that the "Access Hollywood" tape was not authentic.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly