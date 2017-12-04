H-E-B invites community to free feast

The Waco community is invited to the 28th Annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing Dinner.

The event is taking place Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center on 100 Washington Avenue.

There will be free food for more than 7,000 at the convention center, such as glazed ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and apple pie.

There will be live entertainment, arts & crafts and even a visit from Santa.

The H-E-B Pharmacy will also be giving free flu shots to guests.

