Police search for aggravated robbery suspect

HEWITT, TX (KXXV) -

Police are searching for an aggravated robbery suspect who robbed a Dollar General in Hewitt. 

Hewitt police said the robbery happened on Dec. 1 at 9:30 p.m. at the Dollar General located on the 500 block of N. Hewitt Drive. A store clerk was cleaning up and preparing to close the store when a man entered. 

Police said the suspect asked the clerk which register was open. The clerk responded by asking what the suspect needed help with and that's when the suspect lifted his shirt up slightly, showing her a "grip" of a pistol. 

The clerk gave the suspect money and he walked out of the store towards Hewitt Drive. 

The suspect is described as a heavy-set black male, mid-to-late 20's and between 5-foot-8-inches and 6-feet-1-inch. 

Call Hewitt police if you recognize this man. 

