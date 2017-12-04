Vehicle collision causes traffic backup on I-35 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Vehicle collision causes traffic backup on I-35

(Source: TxDOT) (Source: TxDOT)
BELL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A vehicle collision on I-35 has caused traffic backups from Pendleton Road to N. Loop 363 in Bell County. 

The crash happened near mile marker 306 on the northbound lanes near Temple. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly