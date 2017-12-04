Killeen woman graduates from Air Force basic training - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Killeen woman graduates from Air Force basic training

(Source: Joint Hometown News Service) (Source: Joint Hometown News Service)
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KXXV) -

A Central Texas woman has recently completed her basic military training in San Antonio. 

U.S. Air Force Airman Maria F. Pena graduated basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Pena completed an intensive, eight-week program including military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills. She also earned four credits toward an associate's degree in applied science through the Community College of Air Force. 

Pena graduated from C. E. Ellison High School in Killeen in 2017. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • CVS bids $69 billion for Aetna amid health care changes

    CVS bids $69 billion for Aetna amid health care changes

    Sunday, December 3 2017 2:58 PM EST2017-12-03 19:58:30 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 5:01 PM EST2017-12-04 22:01:17 GMT

    CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a $69 billion deal that could help the drugstore chain push deeper into health care services and keep a key client.

    More >>

    CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a $69 billion deal that could help the drugstore chain push deeper into health care services and keep a key client.

    More >>

  • Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump travel ban

    Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump travel ban

    Monday, December 4 2017 4:29 PM EST2017-12-04 21:29:28 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 5:01 PM EST2017-12-04 22:01:10 GMT
    The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.More >>
    The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.More >>

  • Trump complains about 'very unfair' treatment of Flynn

    Trump complains about 'very unfair' treatment of Flynn

    Monday, December 4 2017 1:19 AM EST2017-12-04 06:19:37 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 5:00 PM EST2017-12-04 22:00:47 GMT

    The Twitter storm - more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday - came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

    More >>

    The Twitter storm - more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday - came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly