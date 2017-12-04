Killeen woman graduates from Air Force basic training

A Central Texas woman has recently completed her basic military training in San Antonio.

U.S. Air Force Airman Maria F. Pena graduated basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Pena completed an intensive, eight-week program including military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills. She also earned four credits toward an associate's degree in applied science through the Community College of Air Force.

Pena graduated from C. E. Ellison High School in Killeen in 2017.

