Temple woman graduates from Air Force basic training - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Temple woman graduates from Air Force basic training

(Source: Joint Hometown News Service) (Source: Joint Hometown News Service)
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KXXV) -

A Central Texas woman has recently completed her basic military training in San Antonio. 

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Erykah M. Owens-Taylor graduated basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Owens-Taylor completed an intensive, eight-week program including military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Owens-Taylor graduated from Temple High School in 2017. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly