Both Charming Charlie stores in CTX to close at end of month

Charming Charlie stores in Waco and Temple will be closing at the end of December.

The Houston-based company announced in a press release that they planned on closing a number of underperforming stores in the United States, including their Los Angeles office. They also said they will be reducing the headcount at their Houston Headquarters.

The Waco store is located in the Central Texas Marketplace, and the Temple store is in the Temple Town Center.

"By reducing the size and scale of our operations, we have the opportunity to stabilize the business. We also will be better equipped to read and react to trends and what our customers want, which had been the hallmark of our success. It's what we are referring to as our Back-to-Basics Strategy," said Lana Krauter, who recently was named Interim Chief Executive Officer of Charming Charlie. "This was a challenging decision to make, but we know that it is in the best interest of Charming Charlie, our customers, our vendors, and our employees moving forward."

Charming Charlie is a fashion jewelry, handbag, apparel and beauty store. The company operated more than 375 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

