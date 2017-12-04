'Chrome & Carols Festival of Trees' fundraiser benefits CTX nonprofit organization

(Source; United Way of Central Texas)

For the Dec. 4 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Veshell Greene, the Director of Public Relations at United Way of Central Texas.

During the interview, Greene talked about the annual “Chrome & Carols Festival of Trees,” fundraiser happening Dec. 7.

Greene also talked about how the event helps raise money for the nonprofit organization.

For more information go to www.uwct.com or call 254-778-8616.

