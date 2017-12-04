'I Love Waco Day' offers activities for college students ahead of final exams

For the Dec. 4 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Carina Yebra, the events coordinator at the Hippodrome in downtown Waco.

During the interview, Yebra talked about “I Love Waco Day” that starts Dec. 5.

Yebra explained how local business are coming together for the day to offer college students fun activities as they get ready to take final exams.

For more information go to I Love Waco Day – Facebook.

