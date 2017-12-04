Jimbo Fisher named Texas A&M head football coach

On Monday, Jimbo Fisher was officially named the new head football coach at Texas A&M University.

Fisher agreed to a ten-year $75 million contract.

Fisher was formerly the head coach at Florida State University where he led the team to a national championship in 2013. He took over the program in 2010 following the retirement of Bobby Bowden.

At FSU, Fisher averaged more than 10 wins per season and had an overall record of 83-23 with a .783 winning percentage.

Fisher has the best winning percentage in the Atlantic Coast Conference history with three ACC championships and four Atlantic Division titles.

"There are very few places in America that I would have left Florida State for, and Texas A&M is at the top," Fisher said. "I want to thank the great people at Florida State for an incredible opportunity. President Young and Scott Woodward have been tremendous in our discussions and I know that we will do great things together. We have everything in place to reach our goal, which is to bring a national title to College Station, and I can't wait to get started."

Texas A&M athletic department officials said no state-appropriated funds will be used to pay the coach's salary.

