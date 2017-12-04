Two women arrested for robbing grocery store

Two women were arrested Sunday night after they robbed an H-E-B and took $178.96 in merchandise.

Bryan police said the two took multiple items in a large bag and left the store located at 1900 Texas Ave. without attempting to pay.

After H-E-B employees confronted them, one of the suspects began threatening to fight and injure the employees.

Police arrived shortly after and the suspects attempted to run from officers but they were quickly caught.

28-year-old Tanya Albrecht was arrested for robbery and 30-year-old Becky Ramirez was arrested for evading arrest, theft of property and a Bryan municipal warrant.

Slideshow: CTX Mugshots of December

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.