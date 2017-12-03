Texas A&M will face Wake Forest in Belk Bowl

The Aggies (7-5) are facing off with the Demon Deacons (7-5) in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29.

It's the ninth straight season the Aggies will participate in a bowl game.

The Atlantic Coast Conference game will take place in the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

“We are honored to represent Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl,” Aggie interim head coach Jeff Banks said. “Our players will be excited to get back to work and prepare to face an excellent and well-coached Wake Forest football team.”

Kick off is at 12 p.m. central time and will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.