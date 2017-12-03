Texas A&M will face Wake Forest in Belk Bowl - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas A&M will face Wake Forest in Belk Bowl

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The Aggies (7-5) are facing off with the Demon Deacons (7-5) in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29. 

It's the ninth straight season the Aggies will participate in a bowl game. 

The Atlantic Coast Conference game will take place in the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. 

“We are honored to represent Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl,” Aggie interim head coach Jeff Banks said. “Our players will be excited to get back to work and prepare to face an excellent and well-coached Wake Forest football team.”

Kick off is at 12 p.m. central time and will be televised on ESPN. 

