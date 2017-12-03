Winning lotto ticket for almost $25 million sold in Central Texas

Winning lotto ticket for almost $25 million sold in Central Texa - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |



By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MARLIN, TX (KXXV) -

Did you buy a Texas Lottery ticket in Marlin? 

The Texas Lottery said Sunday that a winning ticket for the $24.75 million jackpot was sold in the Central Texas town.

The ticket was sold at Evans Oil & Express Lube on Oak Street. 

