Report: Don't expect any Blue Bell Christmas ice cream this holiday season

Despite it being for the holidays, Blue Bell has run out of its Christmas ice cream.

According to KUT, the Texas ice cream company confirmed that their Christmas Cookies flavor, which was sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and green icing, would not be making an appearance this holiday season.

The ice cream was released on Oct. 23 and due to the timing, it sold out faster than the company expected.

The company said it hopes to make more in 2018.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.