Shorthanded Baylor MBB falls to Wichita State

Which looms largest for the selection committee - a conference championship or a 31-point loss?More >>
Which looms largest for the selection committee - a conference championship or a 31-point loss?More >>
Shaking off a blowout loss to Auburn just three weeks ago, Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes and No. 6 Georgia made its bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 28-7 victory over the No. 4 Tigers.More >>
Shaking off a blowout loss to Auburn just three weeks ago, Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes and No. 6 Georgia made its bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 28-7 victory over the No. 4 Tigers.More >>
The 8th ranked Wichita State Shocmers came into the Ferrell Center Saturday and outlasted Baylor 69 to 62.More >>
The 8th ranked Wichita State Shocmers came into the Ferrell Center Saturday and outlasted Baylor 69 to 62.More >>
UMHB (defeated or lost) to Saint Thomas at crusader stadium Saturday.More >>
UMHB (defeated or lost) to Saint Thomas at crusader stadium Saturday.More >>