Shorthanded Baylor MBB falls to Wichita State

The 8th ranked Wichita State Shocmers came into the Ferrell Center Saturday and outlasted Baylor 69 to 62.

The Bears were down to seven scholarship players after reserve Terry Maston broke his hand earlier this week.

Early on, it was a back and forth game with the Shockers gaining a four point edge at the break.

Baylor rallied back to tie the game at 62-62 with 3:10 left in the contest, but Wichita State closed it out with a 7-0 run.

The Bears lost their 46 consecutive out of conference win streak. The last time Baylor lost to a non Big 12 foe was Nov 16, 2015 against Oregon.

Three Bears finished with double figure scoring numbers, but it was not enough to overcome Wichita State.

Baylor returns to action Dec 4 at home against Sam Houston State,

