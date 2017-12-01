Police: Suspect leads police on short pursuit with 18-month-old infant in backseat

Police are searching for a wanted fugitive, who they say is considered armed and dangerous.

Killeen police are searching for Deon Clay, 26. Police said that on Dec. 1, a wanted fugitive with an outstanding warrant was traveling in a silver Chevy Impala.

Officers conducted a traffic stop around 4 p.m. The driver, a woman, stopped the vehicle and stepped out of the car, and that's when Clay jumped into the driver seat and took off. An 18-month-old infant was in the backseat.

Killeen police said that Clay lead officers on a short pursuit towards Safari Drive but stopped the car and fled on foot and lost officers.

Clay was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and dark shoes.

The driver was released on scene and the infant was not injured.

Call police if you see this man.

