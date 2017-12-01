Baylor volleyball advances to NCAA second round

Baylor volleyball defeated Miami (OH) in straight sets to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament Friday night.

The Bears started hot in the Ferrell Center, winning the first two games by a combined 15 points. In the third game, Miami would force a closer match.

The 12 seeded Redhawks pulled within three points of the home team at one point, but head coach Ryan McGuyre's team was able to pull away for a victory.

Baylor advances with a 25-19, 25-16, and 25-21 win in its own building. They will play Colorado Saturday in the Ferrell Center.

