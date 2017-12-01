Baylor volleyball advances to NCAA second round

Baylor volleyball defeated Miami (OH) in straight sets to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament Friday night.More >>
McLennan baseball’s Josh Breaux is the top-rated 2018 MLB Draft junior college prospect in the nation according to the Top 75 Junior College Prospects list released today by Perfect Game. Bailey Horn and Tristen Bayless also made the list, coming in at sixth and 33rd, respectively.More >>
Texas A&M senior midfielder Mikaela Harvey was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I All-America Second Team, the organization announced in a release late Thursday evening.More >>
