Waco Wonderland kicks off the holiday season in downtown

Waco Wonderland is a holiday-themed weekend of events that kicks off Friday evening.

According to Jonathon Cook who is the community promotions organizer for the city, more than 15,000 people are expected to attend.

"It’s really a community effort to put this one on, we're bringing food, fun, and cheer to downtown Waco," Cook said.

Around 40 vendors are also expected to attend and families can enjoy entertainment, rides, and even a little bit of the North Pole.

“We've got a snow hill that’s coming in with real ice on Saturday and Sunday. It is a great way to kick off the holiday season,” Cook said.

Some of the vendors said they're most excited about the big crowds. Beth Richards is the owner of Old Dutch Spice House, she said her unique tent brings a little flavor for people to enjoy.

“We have got some amazing spices and smoke salts to share with everyone. We’re right next to the huge Christmas tree so we'll really feel the spirit of Christmas,” Richards said.

Despite a 150,000 dollar price tag funded by the Downtown Waco public improvement district, organizers say the hard work is all worth it once they see the joy it brings.

“Essentially it’s a way to come down and kick off that holiday season, it’s an event that brings smiles to everyone's face,” Cook said.

The event is taking place at 300 Austin Ave. in Downtown Waco. For a schedule of events click here.

