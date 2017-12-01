A&M soccer features All-American

Texas A&M senior midfielder Mikaela Harvey was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I All-America Second Team, the organization announced in a release late Thursday evening.

It marked the second All-American honor for Harvey, who was also recognized by the organization, then known as the National Soccer Coaches Association of America, as a second-teamer in 2015.

Starting in 21 of the 22 matches for the Aggies in 2017, the senior logged 11 points on four goals and three assists. She earned All-SEC First Team honors as a midfielder aiding an Aggie Defense that allowed no more than one goal in every SEC game on the season. Harvey was also awarded SEC Tournament Most Valuable Player, as she helped the Aggies capture their third SEC Tournament Title.

Earlier this week, the Liberty Hill, Texas native was named United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region along with teammates Ally Watt and Stephanie Malherbe.

Harvey played in 89 matches during her Texas A&M career including 75 starts, and she recorded 40 points on 13 goals and 14 assists.

Texas A&M has produced an All-American in five of the last six seasons. Texas A&M now boasts 14 USC/NSCAA All-Americans who have combined for 20 citations.

With Harvey as team captain, the Aggies finished the 2017 campaign with an 18-2-2 record, advancing to the NCAA Championship for the 23rd straight season, becoming one of five teams to make it to every NCAA Tournament since 1995. With a first round win over Lamar, the Maroon and White advanced to the second round for the 20th consecutive season.