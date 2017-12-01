A&M soccer features All-American - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

A&M soccer features All-American

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
(Source: Texas A&M University) (Source: Texas A&M University)
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Texas A&M senior midfielder Mikaela Harvey was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I All-America Second Team, the organization announced in a release late Thursday evening.

It marked the second All-American honor for Harvey, who was also recognized by the organization, then known as the National Soccer Coaches Association of America, as a second-teamer in 2015.

Starting in 21 of the 22 matches for the Aggies in 2017, the senior logged 11 points on four goals and three assists. She earned All-SEC First Team honors as a midfielder aiding an Aggie Defense that allowed no more than one goal in every SEC game on the season. Harvey was also awarded SEC Tournament Most Valuable Player, as she helped the Aggies capture their third SEC Tournament Title.

Earlier this week, the Liberty Hill, Texas native was named United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region along with teammates Ally Watt and Stephanie Malherbe.

Harvey played in 89 matches during her Texas A&M career including 75 starts, and she recorded 40 points on 13 goals and 14 assists.

Texas A&M has produced an All-American in five of the last six seasons.  Texas A&M now boasts 14 USC/NSCAA All-Americans who have combined for 20 citations.

With Harvey as team captain, the Aggies finished the 2017 campaign with an 18-2-2 record, advancing to the NCAA Championship for the 23rd straight season, becoming one of five teams to make it to every NCAA Tournament since 1995. With a first round win over Lamar, the Maroon and White advanced to the second round for the 20th consecutive season.

  • MCC baseball touts top MLB prospects

    MCC baseball touts top MLB prospects

    Friday, December 1 2017 5:40 PM EST2017-12-01 22:40:42 GMT

    McLennan baseball’s Josh Breaux is the top-rated 2018 MLB Draft junior college prospect in the nation according to the Top 75 Junior College Prospects list released today by Perfect Game. Bailey Horn and Tristen Bayless also made the list, coming in at sixth and 33rd, respectively. 

    More >>

    McLennan baseball’s Josh Breaux is the top-rated 2018 MLB Draft junior college prospect in the nation according to the Top 75 Junior College Prospects list released today by Perfect Game. Bailey Horn and Tristen Bayless also made the list, coming in at sixth and 33rd, respectively. 

    More >>

  • Baylor WBB readies for ranked Stanford

    Baylor WBB readies for ranked Stanford

    Friday, December 1 2017 5:17 PM EST2017-12-01 22:17:33 GMT
    (Source: KXXV)(Source: KXXV)
    The No. 9/9 Baylor Lady Bears (6-1) welcome No. 16/14 Stanford (5-3) for its second Top 25 clash of the week on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. (CT) inside the Ferrell Center. As a part of the the 12th annual Care Bear Drive, fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animal bears and participate in the ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ at halftime. Bears will be hand-delivered by Baylor student-athletes and representatives from Whataburger to McLane Children’s Hospital Patients on Dec. 14. ...More >>
    The No. 9/9 Baylor Lady Bears (6-1) welcome No. 16/14 Stanford (5-3) for its second Top 25 clash of the week on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. (CT) inside the Ferrell Center. As a part of the the 12th annual Care Bear Drive, fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animal bears and participate in the ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ at halftime. Bears will be hand-delivered by Baylor student-athletes and representatives from Whataburger to McLane Children’s Hospital Patients on Dec. 14. ...More >>

  • A&M soccer features All-American

    A&M soccer features All-American

    Friday, December 1 2017 5:12 PM EST2017-12-01 22:12:13 GMT
    (Source: Texas A&M University)(Source: Texas A&M University)

    Texas A&M senior midfielder Mikaela Harvey was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I All-America Second Team, the organization announced in a release late Thursday evening.

    More >>

    Texas A&M senior midfielder Mikaela Harvey was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I All-America Second Team, the organization announced in a release late Thursday evening.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly